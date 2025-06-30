Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Critical Survey

Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT – Get Free Report) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cistera Networks and Intrusion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intrusion $5.77 million 8.06 -$7.79 million ($1.35) -1.73

Cistera Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrusion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cistera Networks and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intrusion 0 1 1 0 2.50

Intrusion has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 167.44%. Given Intrusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Cistera Networks and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A Intrusion -127.39% -950.79% -73.65%

Risk and Volatility

Cistera Networks has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrusion beats Cistera Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company’s convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc., a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

