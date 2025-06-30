Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 526 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $214.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average of $180.07. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

