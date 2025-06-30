Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 43,822 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £164,770.72 ($226,053.94).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.53).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($206.45).
British Land stock traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 376.53 ($5.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.42). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 370.96.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
