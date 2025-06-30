Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 43,822 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £164,770.72 ($226,053.94).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.53).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($206.45).

British Land Trading Down 0.1%

British Land stock traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 376.53 ($5.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.42). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 370.96.

British Land Company Profile

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

