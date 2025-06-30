MX TOKEN (MX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.21 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $219.82 million and $4.21 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,301.63 or 0.99950654 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,105.56 or 1.00147393 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 416,185,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,310,834 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

