Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 72 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
