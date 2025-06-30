Moonbeam Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,180,474,232 coins and its circulating supply is 989,449,016 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.