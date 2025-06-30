Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

