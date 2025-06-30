Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Insider Purchases £20,454.56 in Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Edouard Goodfellow purchased 292,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £20,454.56 ($28,062.23).

Sabien Technology Group Trading Up 11.1%

LON:SNT traded up GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 7.80 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 152,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.50. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.49 ($0.19).

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

