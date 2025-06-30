BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells $335,469.60 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $335,469.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,155,863.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $381,356.79.

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,569 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $517,320.87.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BFZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 47,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,337. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 225,323 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 766.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 67,829 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

