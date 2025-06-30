Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 90 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $140.64 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

