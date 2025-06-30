Kaia Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $955.24 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Kaia has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Kaia token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaia has a total market cap of $955.24 million and $58.87 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaia alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,301.63 or 0.99950654 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,105.56 or 1.00147393 BTC.

About Kaia

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,056,207,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,056,112,763 tokens. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,055,881,361.774513 with 6,055,881,438.120215 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.16712193 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $45,307,065.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.