Microsoft (MSFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

6/30/2025 – Microsoft had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2025 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $482.00.

6/25/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $585.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $515.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2025 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2025 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $565.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $515.00.

6/11/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $540.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/23/2025 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

5/21/2025 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

5/21/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $515.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/21/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $480.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $472.00 to $482.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $502.00 to $512.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $430.00 to $494.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $480.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $515.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $470.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $475.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $450.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.13. 4,893,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,568,994. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $499.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.74. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Microsoft Corporation alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,010 shares in the company, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $133,023,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.