Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Head to Head Analysis

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Sol-Gel Technologies -107.78% -43.98% -35.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Sol-Gel Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion N/A $235.61 million N/A N/A Sol-Gel Technologies $11.54 million 1.78 -$10.58 million ($4.70) -1.57

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than Sol-Gel Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Pharmacare and Sol-Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.01%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Aspen Pharmacare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.