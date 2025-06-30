American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $317.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

