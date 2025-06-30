Aerodrome Finance Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $131.44 million and $58.57 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,301.63 or 0.99950654 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,105.56 or 1.00147393 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,670,330,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,670,330,639.94268267 with 845,949,695.62775385 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.83027405 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $42,527,358.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

