Financial Comparison: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and TruGolf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $43.07 million 244.40 -$331.65 million ($1.49) -27.00 TruGolf $21.86 million 0.24 -$8.80 million ($0.69) -9.09

Risk and Volatility

TruGolf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruGolf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IonQ has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -753.20% -63.35% -54.65% TruGolf -45.71% N/A -58.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IonQ and TruGolf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 4 0 2.67 TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. TruGolf has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,494.90%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruGolf is more favorable than IonQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TruGolf beats IonQ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

