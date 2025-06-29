Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

