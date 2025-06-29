Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

Salesforce, QUALCOMM, and Super Micro Computer are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, applying, or providing services based on AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation-driving power of AI across industries like tech, healthcare, finance, and automotive. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,736,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,600. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,085,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,597. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,677,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,986,823. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

See Also