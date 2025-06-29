Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,312 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.11 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.