Reviewing Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wabtec and Box Ships”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabtec $10.39 billion 3.42 $1.06 billion $6.38 32.53 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Wabtec has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wabtec and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabtec 0 2 4 0 2.67 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Wabtec presently has a consensus price target of $216.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Wabtec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wabtec is more favorable than Box Ships.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Wabtec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wabtec and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabtec 10.53% 13.35% 7.33% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wabtec beats Box Ships on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wabtec

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products. The company also offers positive train control equipment; pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; distributed locomotive power, train cruise controls, and train remote controls; industrial/mobile Internet of Things hardware and software, edge-to-cloud, on and off-board analytics and rules, and asset performance management solutions; rail and shipper transportation management, and port visibility and optimization solutions; and network optimization solutions. In addition, it provides freight car trucks, braking equipment, and related components; air compressors and dryers; heat transfer components and systems; track and switch products; new commuter and switcher locomotives; and turbochargers. Further, the company offers freight locomotive overhauls, modernizations, and refurbishment services; locomotive and car maintenance; transit locomotive and car overhaul; unit exchange of locomotive components; and maintenance of way equipment and services. Additionally, it provides railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products, such as brake shoes, discs, and pads; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; auxiliary power converter and battery chargers; passenger information systems and closed-circuit television; signaling and railway electric relays; and doors, window assemblies, accessibility lifts, ramps, and electric charging solutions for buses. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Box Ships

(Get Free Report)

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.