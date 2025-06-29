Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

