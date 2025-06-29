Lionsgate Studios (LION) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -13.67 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $9.88 billion -$287.07 million -33.89

Lionsgate Studios’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 269 884 1583 39 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lionsgate Studios and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus target price of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 50.63%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors -0.69% -71.10% 1.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

