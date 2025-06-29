Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $1.82 Million in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $962.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $968.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

