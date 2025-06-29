Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 519 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 536.60 ($7.36). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 534.37 ($7.33), with a volume of 4,097,885 shares trading hands.

Melrose Industries Stock Up 3.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 518.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($126,801.15). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($68,203.65). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $21,608,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

