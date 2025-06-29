Ascent Industries (ACNT) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Industries $177.87 million -$13.60 million -12.23 Ascent Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.62

Ascent Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Industries. Ascent Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Ascent Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Ascent Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Industries’ competitors have a beta of 12.18, suggesting that their average share price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascent Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Industries -6.56% -1.78% -1.12% Ascent Industries Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Summary

Ascent Industries competitors beat Ascent Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries. The company also produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. In addition, it provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

