Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.47 ($10.89) and traded as high as GBX 814.80 ($11.18). Informa shares last traded at GBX 814 ($11.17), with a volume of 12,577,949 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.76) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Informa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INF

Informa Stock Performance

About Informa

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 779.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 793.13. The company has a market cap of £10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.