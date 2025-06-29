Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.47 ($10.89) and traded as high as GBX 814.80 ($11.18). Informa shares last traded at GBX 814 ($11.17), with a volume of 12,577,949 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.76) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.
We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.
