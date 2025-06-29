Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.39 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($3.09). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 223.81 ($3.07), with a volume of 3,657,381 shares changing hands.

Grainger Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,492.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Grainger

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 159,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.95), for a total value of £343,137.85 ($470,890.42). Also, insider Robert Hudson acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,200 ($98.81) per share, with a total value of £5,184 ($7,114.04). Insiders bought a total of 277 shares of company stock worth $563,295 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.