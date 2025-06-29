Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.39 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($3.09). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 223.81 ($3.07), with a volume of 3,657,381 shares changing hands.
Grainger Stock Up 0.6%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,492.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.
Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Grainger
Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grainger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.