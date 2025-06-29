Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after purchasing an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,171,680. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

