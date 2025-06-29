Agriculture Stocks To Consider – June 28th

SouthState, Applied Industrial Technologies, Apollo Global Management, Chubb, and Deere & Company are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the farming and agribusiness sector—ranging from seed and fertilizer producers to farm‐equipment manufacturers and food processors. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to global food demand trends, commodity‐price movements and the broader economic cycles that drive agricultural markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

SouthState (SSB)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 16,145,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.08. 6,331,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,918. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.01. 8,391,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,513. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.12. 3,782,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,067. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.46. 1,835,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,474. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

