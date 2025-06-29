Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

