Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$143.33 and traded as high as C$143.34. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$141.65, with a volume of 1,410,643 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.
In related news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$139.47 per share, with a total value of C$87,448.44. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
