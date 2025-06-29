Contrasting Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gafisa and D.R. Horton”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton $36.80 billion 1.07 $4.76 billion $13.21 9.75

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 12.15% 16.95% 12.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gafisa and D.R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 0.00 D.R. Horton 2 6 6 1 2.40

D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $151.15, indicating a potential upside of 17.38%. Given D.R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Gafisa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gafisa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Gafisa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; and owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

