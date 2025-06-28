Reviewing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $19.39 million 0.61 -$5.57 million ($0.62) -1.90 Indonesia Energy $2.67 million 16.97 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Indonesia Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.