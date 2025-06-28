Overbrook Management Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $214.49 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

