Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

