TPG Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TPG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

