Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02). Approximately 8,878,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,687,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).
Ariana Resources Stock Up 11.8%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52,777.78 and a beta of 0.65.
Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Ariana Resources
Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ariana Resources
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- What is a support level?
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.