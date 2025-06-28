Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Director Julius Genachowski Sells 310 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MA stock opened at $552.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.36. The company has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

