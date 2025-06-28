Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 438,446 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

