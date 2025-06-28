Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 116,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.96 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

