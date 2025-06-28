Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

