Top Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, Oklo, GE Vernova, Vistra, Exxon Mobil, and AltC Acquisition are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable fuels. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the energy sector’s performance, which is driven by commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $324.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,206,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,659,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.51, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.25. 7,374,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,998,810. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $272.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,387,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,191,913. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $73.55.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $22.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.25. 2,009,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.93 and its 200-day moving average is $375.18. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $532.52.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,699,130. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,984,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

