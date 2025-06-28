Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $1.43 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

