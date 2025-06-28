Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

