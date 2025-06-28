Tsfg LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.