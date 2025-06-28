Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTV stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.