Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

