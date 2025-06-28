Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,679 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

PH opened at $700.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $648.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.64. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

