Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

