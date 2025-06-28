Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $167.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $168.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.